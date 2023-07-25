The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter J.P. France and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Astros.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: J.P. France

J.P. France TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Travis Jankowski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski is hitting .315 with nine doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.

Jankowski has picked up a hit in 36 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has homered in just one game this season.

In 27.8% of his games this year, Jankowski has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 21 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .322 AVG .306 .421 OBP .383 .411 SLG .389 6 XBH 5 1 HR 0 15 RBI 7 10/14 K/BB 18/9 11 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings