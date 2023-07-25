On Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center, the Dallas Wings (13-9) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Connecticut Sun (17-6). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Sun matchup.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Wings vs. Sun Betting Trends

The Wings have compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sun have compiled a 12-10-0 ATS record so far this season.

Dallas has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Connecticut has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Wings games have gone over the point total nine out of 21 times this season.

Sun games have gone over the point total 13 out of 22 times this season.

