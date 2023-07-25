The Dallas Wings (13-9) will try to extend a five-game winning run when they host the Connecticut Sun (17-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at College Park Center. The matchup airs on ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS.

The game has no line set.

Wings vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and NBCS-BOS

Wings vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 84 Wings 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-5.3) Computer Predicted Total: 162.8

Wings vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Dallas has 12 wins in 21 games against the spread this year.

Dallas has played 21 games this season, and nine of them have hit the over.

Wings Performance Insights

The Wings are giving up 82.3 points per game this year (fifth-ranked in WNBA), but they've really played well on offense, scoring 86.0 points per game (third-best).

Dallas has been shining in terms of rebounding this year, ranking best in the WNBA in rebounds per game (39.2) and best in rebounds allowed per contest (32.6).

In terms of turnovers, it's been a dominant stretch for the Wings, who are averaging 12.5 turnovers per game (second-best in WNBA) and forcing 14.2 turnovers per contest (third-best).

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 29.4% shooting percentage from three-point land. Meanwhile, they are sinking 6.6 treys per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Wings are giving up 7.5 threes per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) this year, while allowing a 33.7% three-point percentage (seventh-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by Dallas in 2023, 69.4% of them have been two-pointers (79.1% of the team's made baskets) and 30.6% have been from beyond three-point land (20.9%).

