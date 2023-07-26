Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 26
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks while batting .253.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 84th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (65 of 101), with at least two hits 25 times (24.8%).
- In 16 games this season, he has hit a home run (15.8%, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate).
- Bregman has driven in a run in 40 games this season (39.6%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 49 of 101 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.253
|AVG
|.252
|.344
|OBP
|.346
|.385
|SLG
|.452
|11
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|10
|26
|RBI
|37
|27/24
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.19 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.58 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to his opponents.
