The Houston Astros will look to Kyle Tucker for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 127 total home runs.

Houston is 13th in MLB, slugging .411.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (479 total).

The Astros rank 17th in MLB with a .318 on-base percentage.

Astros batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the majors.

Houston has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.72).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.263).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Framber Valdez (8-6) out to make his 20th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.94 ERA and 133 strikeouts in 122 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Valdez has collected 13 quality starts this year.

Valdez will look to go five or more innings for his 11th straight start. He's averaging 6.4 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Away Framber Valdez JP Sears 7/22/2023 Athletics L 4-1 Away Cristian Javier Paul Blackburn 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers - Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays - Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Taj Bradley 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Gavin Williams 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Tanner Bibee

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.