Astros vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 26
Kyle Tucker rides an 11-game hitting streak into the Houston Astros' (58-44) game against the Texas Rangers (59-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (8-6) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (6-6).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- Valdez (8-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 20th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.94 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 19 games.
- He has earned a quality start 13 times in 19 starts this season.
- Valdez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.
Framber Valdez vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 592 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 971 hits, first in baseball, with 140 home runs (sixth in the league).
- The left-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 4-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney
- Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
- Heaney has registered six quality starts this season.
- Heaney is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.
- In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.
Andrew Heaney vs. Astros
- He meets an Astros offense that ranks 12th in the league with 479 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .411 slugging percentage (13th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 127 home runs (10th in the league).
- Heaney has a 0 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP against the Astros this season in 10 innings pitched, allowing a .147 batting average over two appearances.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.