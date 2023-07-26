Kyle Tucker rides an 11-game hitting streak into the Houston Astros' (58-44) game against the Texas Rangers (59-43) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday, at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (8-6) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (6-6).

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-6, 2.94 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (6-6, 4.58 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (8-6) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.94 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 19 starts this season.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Framber Valdez vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 592 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They have 971 hits, first in baseball, with 140 home runs (sixth in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 4-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI in six innings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.58 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 96 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

In 19 games this season, the 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.58, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.

Heaney has registered six quality starts this season.

Heaney is trying for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Andrew Heaney vs. Astros

He meets an Astros offense that ranks 12th in the league with 479 total runs scored while batting .249 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .411 slugging percentage (13th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 127 home runs (10th in the league).

Heaney has a 0 ERA and a 0.9 WHIP against the Astros this season in 10 innings pitched, allowing a .147 batting average over two appearances.

