Jeremy Pena -- with a slugging percentage of .125 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 20 walks.

In 64.4% of his games this season (58 of 90), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (23.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.1%, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 24 games this season (26.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 44 .222 AVG .253 .296 OBP .290 .363 SLG .385 13 XBH 14 5 HR 5 17 RBI 17 31/13 K/BB 53/7 7 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings