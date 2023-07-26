The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (.211 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .272 with 21 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 27 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 87th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 72 of 99 games this year, with multiple hits 29 times.

He has hit a long ball in 17.2% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (35 of 99), with two or more RBI 17 times (17.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season (42 of 99), with two or more runs 19 times (19.2%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 47 .267 AVG .276 .340 OBP .306 .455 SLG .513 18 XBH 24 9 HR 11 31 RBI 30 66/19 K/BB 58/8 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings