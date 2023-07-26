The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .579 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien has an OPS of .786, fueled by an OBP of .340 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Semien will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 74.5% of his games this season (76 of 102), with at least two hits 33 times (32.4%).

Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 14 of them (13.7%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.2% of his games this season, Semien has picked up at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 61 of 102 games this year, and more than once 13 times.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 48 .277 AVG .272 .341 OBP .339 .450 SLG .442 23 XBH 20 7 HR 7 28 RBI 33 26/23 K/BB 37/21 5 SB 4

Astros Pitching Rankings