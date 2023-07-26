Mauricio Dubon -- .182 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on July 26 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 18 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .265.

Dubon has picked up a hit in 72.3% of his 83 games this season, with at least two hits in 27.7% of them.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (6.0%), and in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.

Dubon has driven home a run in 23 games this season (27.7%), including more than one RBI in 4.8% of his games.

In 54.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.8%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 46 .248 AVG .277 .260 OBP .310 .324 SLG .414 8 XBH 17 1 HR 4 7 RBI 20 18/3 K/BB 30/7 1 SB 5

Rangers Pitching Rankings