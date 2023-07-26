Kyle Tucker and Marcus Semien will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Rangers vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 140 home runs.

Texas is second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .273 batting average.

No team has scored more than the 592 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.19 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined 1.238 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (6-6) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned six quality starts.

Heaney has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 19 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/21/2023 Dodgers L 11-5 Home Andrew Heaney Tony Gonsolin 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros - Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning - 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Joe Musgrove 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Jon Gray Yu Darvish 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease

