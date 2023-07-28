Alex Bregman -- batting .421 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Shane McClanahan on the hill, on July 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) against the Rangers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .256 with 14 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 54 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is 73rd in the league in slugging.

In 64.7% of his games this season (66 of 102), Bregman has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (25.5%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 40.2% of his games this season, Bregman has notched at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50 games this season (49.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 52 .259 AVG .252 .349 OBP .346 .405 SLG .452 12 XBH 21 7 HR 10 29 RBI 37 27/24 K/BB 28/30 4 SB 0

