A match in the Generali Open quarterfinals is next up for Arthur Rinderknech, and he will go up against Dominic Thiem. Rinderknech's odds are +800 to take home the trophy from Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel.

Rinderknech at the 2023 Generali Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 5

July 28 - August 5 Venue: Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel

Tennis Stadium Kitzbuehel Location: Kitzbühel, Austria

Kitzbühel, Austria Court Surface: Clay

Rinderknech's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, August 3 (at 9:00 AM ET), Rinderknech will face Thiem, after beating Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3 in the previous round.

Rinderknech Stats

In the Round of 16, Rinderknech was victorious 7-6, 6-3 versus Hanfmann on Wednesday.

Through 23 tournaments over the past year, Rinderknech has won once, and his overall record is 27-24.

Rinderknech has won one tournament over the past 12 months on clay, with a record of 8-4 on that surface.

Rinderknech, over the past year, has played 51 matches across all court types, and 25.1 games per match.

On clay, Rinderknech has played 12 matches over the past year, and he has totaled 25.9 games per match while winning 53.7% of games.

Rinderknech has won 17.4% of his return games and 79.5% of his service games over the past 12 months.

Rinderknech has claimed 75.5% of his service games on clay over the past year and 25.0% of his return games.

