Brad Miller is available when the Texas Rangers battle Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 24, when he went 0-for-1 against the Astros.

Brad Miller Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brad Miller At The Plate

Miller has four doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .226.

Miller has picked up a hit in 11 games this season (44.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Miller has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six games this season (24.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Brad Miller Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 11 .286 AVG .160 .429 OBP .241 .464 SLG .240 3 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 3 5/7 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0

