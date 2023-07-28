Lauren Davis has a match versus Sloane Stephens coming up next in the Citi Open round of 32. Davis is +6600 to win at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.

Davis at the 2023 Citi Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 7

July 28 - August 7 Venue: Rock Creek Park Tennis Center

Rock Creek Park Tennis Center Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Davis' Next Match

After defeating Ashlyn Krueger 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 in the qualification final, Davis will meet Stephens in the round of 32 on Monday, July 31 at 2:40 PM ET.

Davis Stats

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Davis beat No. 123-ranked Krueger, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Davis has won one of her 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 26-19.

Davis has won one tournament over the past 12 months on hard courts, with a match record of 20-11 on that surface.

Davis has played 21.4 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year across all court types.

On hard courts, Davis has played 31 matches over the past 12 months, and 21.2 games per match.

Davis has won 33.9% of her return games and 62.1% of her service games over the past year.

On hard courts, Davis, over the past year, has claimed 66.1% of her service games and 35.0% of her return games.

