Leody Taveras Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Leody Taveras -- .162 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on July 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with ) in his last game against the Astros.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 21 walks while batting .279.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is 58th in the league in slugging.
- In 54 of 88 games this season (61.4%) Taveras has had a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (29.5%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (11.4%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).
- Taveras has an RBI in 28 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (40.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.279
|AVG
|.279
|.319
|OBP
|.328
|.481
|SLG
|.418
|15
|XBH
|15
|8
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|23
|37/8
|K/BB
|33/13
|6
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (9-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Padres, his 17th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .251 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.