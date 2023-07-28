Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres play Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at PETCO Park on Friday. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

Fueled by 381 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .464 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank first in the majors with a .275 team batting average.

No team has scored more than the 605 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.20 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Rangers have a combined 1.237 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-lowest in MLB.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dane Dunning (8-3) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 14 starts this season, Dunning has lasted five or more innings 13 times, with an average of 4.6 innings per appearance.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Dodgers L 16-3 Home Dane Dunning Bobby Miller 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres - Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Nathan Eovaldi Yu Darvish 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Dane Dunning Lucas Giolito

