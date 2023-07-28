Player prop bet options for Juan Soto, Marcus Semien and others are available when the San Diego Padres host the Texas Rangers at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.346/.457 so far this year.

Semien has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with two home runs and four RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 99 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs, 40 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .259/.333/.513 so far this year.

Garcia brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Musgrove Stats

The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (9-3) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He's going for his ninth straight quality start.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Jul. 23 6.0 7 3 3 6 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 18 6.0 5 1 1 7 1 vs. Mets Jul. 9 6.0 3 0 0 7 0 vs. Angels Jul. 4 7.0 3 1 1 11 1 at Pirates Jun. 29 6.0 7 2 2 6 1

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has 92 hits with 24 doubles, 20 home runs, 95 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .262/.417/.501 slash line so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 26 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 3 3 0

