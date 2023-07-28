Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman and his .483 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double and a triple) against the Astros.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .225 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Grossman has reached base via a hit in 41 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.7% of his games in 2023 (seven of 72), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Grossman has had at least one RBI in 29.2% of his games this season (21 of 72), with two or more RBI nine times (12.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (41.7%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.231
|AVG
|.220
|.304
|OBP
|.294
|.359
|SLG
|.386
|9
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|15
|33/14
|K/BB
|34/12
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.81 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Musgrove (9-3) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts through 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.25, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .251 against him.
