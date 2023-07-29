Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Padres - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Adolis Garcia (batting .182 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 100 hits, batting .259 this season with 47 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 67th in batting average, 67th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 64 games this season (of 101 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games this year, and 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.6% of his games this year, Garcia has notched at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (21.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 50.5% of his games this year (51 of 101), with two or more runs 18 times (17.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.287
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.299
|.590
|SLG
|.429
|27
|XBH
|20
|16
|HR
|9
|48
|RBI
|36
|50/20
|K/BB
|59/20
|2
|SB
|4
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.78 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish (7-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.80 ERA in 101 1/3 innings pitched, with 108 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 36-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.80, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .254 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.