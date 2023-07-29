How to Watch the Astros vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will look to get to Taj Bradley when he takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 10th in MLB play with 130 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Houston ranks 14th in baseball with a .411 slugging percentage.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).
- Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (487 total).
- The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.
- Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Brown (6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Brown is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the year in this outing.
- Brown will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).
- In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Athletics
|W 3-2
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Luis Medina
|7/24/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-9
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Jon Gray
|7/25/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|Home
|J.P. France
|Yerry Rodriguez
|7/26/2023
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Andrew Heaney
|7/28/2023
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shane McClanahan
|7/29/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Taj Bradley
|7/30/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Tyler Glasnow
|7/31/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Noah Syndergaard
|8/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Gavin Williams
|8/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tanner Bibee
|8/3/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Gerrit Cole
