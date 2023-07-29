Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will look to get to Taj Bradley when he takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 10th in MLB play with 130 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Houston ranks 14th in baseball with a .411 slugging percentage.

The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Houston is the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (487 total).

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .317 on-base percentage.

Astros hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.81).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.271).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Hunter Brown (6-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his 20th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Brown is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the year in this outing.

Brown will try to build upon a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Athletics W 3-2 Away Hunter Brown Luis Medina 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays - Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Tyler Glasnow 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Gerrit Cole

