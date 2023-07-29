Kyle Tucker will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (58-46) on Saturday, July 29, when they square off against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (63-43) at Minute Maid Park at 7:15 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -130 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at +110. An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.

Astros vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown - HOU (6-7, 4.27 ERA) vs Taj Bradley - TB (5-6, 5.17 ERA)

Astros vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 39, or 58.2%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Astros have gone 35-21 (62.5%).

Houston has a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rays have won one of four games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rays have been underdogs twice and lost both contests.

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st Win AL West +105 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.