Cameron Young is set to compete at the 2023 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota at TPC Twin Cities, with action from July 27-30.

Cameron Young Insights

Young has finished under par 11 times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 20 rounds.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Young has finished in the top 10 twice in his past five events.

Young has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Young hopes to qualify for the weekend for the sixth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 29 -7 278 0 21 2 6 $4.2M

3M Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,017 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,431-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Twin Cities has a recent scoring average of -8.

Courses that Young has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,343 yards, 88 yards shorter than the 7,431-yard TPC Twin Cities this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Young's Last Time Out

Young was good on the 16 par-3 holes at The Open Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at The Open Championship was strong, putting him in the 82nd percentile of the field.

Young shot better than 75% of the competitors at The Open Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Young carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at The Open Championship (the other participants averaged 1.3).

On the 16 par-3s at The Open Championship, Young recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (2.3).

Young had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 3.4 on the 44 par-4s at The Open Championship.

In that last tournament, Young carded a bogey or worse on seven of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.1).

Young finished The Open Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with eight on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at The Open Championship, Young underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Young Odds to Win: +1400

