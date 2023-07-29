Jacob Meyers, with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Taj Bradley on the mound, July 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Taj Bradley

Taj Bradley TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 walks while batting .221.

Meyers has picked up a hit in 37 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.7%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Meyers has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (20.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.3%).

He has scored in 26 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .168 AVG .271 .260 OBP .341 .301 SLG .441 7 XBH 13 4 HR 3 9 RBI 14 40/13 K/BB 30/10 2 SB 3

Rays Pitching Rankings