Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.605 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Taj Bradley. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) against the Rays.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rays Starter: Taj Bradley
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 20 walks while hitting .266.
- Altuve has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In six games this season, he has hit a home run (17.6%, and 4% of his trips to the plate).
- Altuve has had at least one RBI in 32.4% of his games this year (11 of 34), with more than one RBI four times (11.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 19 games this season (55.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.217
|AVG
|.309
|.351
|OBP
|.382
|.400
|SLG
|.559
|6
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|13/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|2
|SB
|3
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.69 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (109 total, one per game).
- Bradley makes the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.17 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 22-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .263 to his opponents.
