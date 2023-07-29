Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, July 29 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .250 with five doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.

Garver has recorded a hit in 21 of 34 games this season (61.8%), including seven multi-hit games (20.6%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (11.8%), homering in 3.9% of his chances at the plate.

Garver has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (32.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.8%).

He has scored in 32.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 13 .239 AVG .268 .299 OBP .400 .423 SLG .439 7 XBH 3 3 HR 2 11 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 8/9 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings