Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres take the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Martin Perez, who is starting for the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in Major League Baseball with 144 home runs.

Texas ranks second in the majors with a .462 team slugging percentage.

No team has a better batting average than the .274 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas has scored the most runs (606) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.343) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 13th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Texas has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Texas has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.23) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.243 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will hand the ball to Perez (8-3) for his 20th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 19 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Home Martín Pérez Emmet Sheehan 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres - Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Nathan Eovaldi Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Nathan Eovaldi Lance Lynn 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Dane Dunning Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home - -

