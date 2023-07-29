Marcus Semien and Juan Soto are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Texas Rangers and the San Diego Padres meet at PETCO Park on Saturday (first pitch at 8:40 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

How to Watch on TV: SDPA

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Semien Stats

Semien has 120 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 45 walks and 64 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.344/.453 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Astros Jul. 26 3-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Astros Jul. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Astros Jul. 24 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 23 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 100 hits with 22 doubles, 25 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.332/.510 so far this season.

Garcia has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Padres Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Astros Jul. 26 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 0 at Astros Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 21 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Darvish Stats

Yu Darvish (7-7) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 19th start of the season.

He has seven quality starts in 18 chances this season.

Darvish has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Darvish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Pirates Jul. 24 4.1 8 7 7 3 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 19 6.0 4 0 0 7 3 at Phillies Jul. 14 6.0 5 1 1 9 2 vs. Mets Jul. 7 5.0 7 3 3 4 3 at Giants Jun. 21 6.0 7 4 4 6 2

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soto Stats

Soto has 94 hits with 24 doubles, 20 home runs, 96 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.420/.503 on the year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jul. 28 2-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 26 0-for-0 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

