The Texas Rangers (60-44) will look for Nate Lowe to continue an 11-game hitting streak versus the San Diego Padres (50-54), on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.

The Padres will look to Yu Darvish (7-7) against the Rangers and Martin Perez (8-3).

Rangers vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

8:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Darvish - SD (7-7, 4.80 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (8-3, 4.91 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.91 ERA and 68 strikeouts over 102 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the left-hander threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 4.91 ERA and 6 strikeouts per nine innings over 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .283 to opposing hitters.

Perez has eight quality starts this season.

Perez will try to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.4 frames per appearance).

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yu Darvish

Darvish (7-7) will take the mound for the Padres, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 36-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.80, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.313.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Darvish has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

