The Texas Rangers and Adolis Garcia (.353 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia leads Texas with 101 hits, batting .259 this season with 47 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 65th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 15th in slugging.

Garcia is batting .222 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 65 of 102 games this year (63.7%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (23.5%).

He has homered in 22 games this season (21.6%), leaving the park in 5.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 45 games this year (44.1%), Garcia has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (21.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season (51 of 102), with two or more runs 18 times (17.6%).

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 49 .287 AVG .231 .363 OBP .298 .590 SLG .426 27 XBH 20 16 HR 9 48 RBI 36 50/20 K/BB 61/20 2 SB 4

Padres Pitching Rankings