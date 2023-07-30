Astros vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (59-46) and Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (5-5) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-2) will answer the bell for the Rays.
Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rays 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 68 times and won 40, or 58.8%, of those games.
- Houston has entered 76 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 43-33 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Houston has scored 504 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Rangers
|W 10-9
|Brandon Bielak vs Jon Gray
|July 25
|Rangers
|W 4-3
|J.P. France vs Yerry Rodriguez
|July 26
|Rangers
|L 13-5
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|July 28
|Rays
|L 4-3
|Cristian Javier vs Shane McClanahan
|July 29
|Rays
|W 17-4
|Hunter Brown vs Taj Bradley
|July 30
|Rays
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Zack Littell
|July 31
|Guardians
|-
|J.P. France vs Noah Syndergaard
|August 1
|Guardians
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Gavin Williams
|August 2
|Guardians
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Tanner Bibee
|August 3
|@ Yankees
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Gerrit Cole
|August 4
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Luis Severino
