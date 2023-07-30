Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (59-46) and Tampa Bay Rays (63-44) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 2:10 PM ET on July 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Brandon Bielak (5-5) to the mound, while Zack Littell (0-2) will answer the bell for the Rays.

Astros vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Rays 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Astros did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Astros have been favored 68 times and won 40, or 58.8%, of those games.

Houston has entered 76 games this season favored by -110 or more and is 43-33 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 52.4% chance to win.

Houston has scored 504 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Astros' 3.81 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule