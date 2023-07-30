Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros square off against the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Zack Littell on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The favored Astros have -110 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rays, who are listed at -110. The matchup's total has been listed at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Recent Betting Performance

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won 40 of the 68 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.8%).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Houston has gone 43-33 (56.6%).

The Astros have a 52.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Houston has played in 105 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-53-1).

The Astros have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-24 31-22 21-14 35-32 37-34 19-12

