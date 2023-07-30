Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will meet Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.3 home runs per game to rank ninth in MLB action with 135 total home runs.

Houston ranks 10th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.

The Astros rank 16th in MLB with a .250 batting average.

Houston has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.8 runs per game (504 total runs).

The Astros' .319 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has a 3.81 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros are sending Brandon Bielak (5-5) to the mound for his 13th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Bielak has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Bielak will try to secure his 10th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Rangers W 10-9 Home Brandon Bielak Jon Gray 7/25/2023 Rangers W 4-3 Home J.P. France Yerry Rodriguez 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays - Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians - Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Gerrit Cole 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Bielak Luis Severino

