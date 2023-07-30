Chas McCormick -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Zack Littell on the mound, on July 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBI) against the Rays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .286 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

McCormick has picked up a hit in 63.1% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 29.2% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.5% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven home a run in 22 games this season (33.8%), including more than one RBI in 21.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 41.5% of his games this season (27 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .314 AVG .261 .397 OBP .353 .590 SLG .479 16 XBH 11 6 HR 7 24 RBI 20 31/12 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

