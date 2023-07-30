The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Zack Littell and the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zack Littell

Zack Littell TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is batting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

Altuve has picked up a hit in 60.0% of his 35 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 35), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has driven home a run in 12 games this season (34.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 20 games this season (57.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 16 .215 AVG .309 .342 OBP .382 .431 SLG .559 7 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 16/12 K/BB 13/8 2 SB 3

