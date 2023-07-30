Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rays - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Sunday, Kyle Tucker (.722 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Littell. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-6) against the Rays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Zack Littell
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker has 112 hits and an OBP of .380 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 71 of 103 games this year (68.9%) Tucker has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (29.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.5% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Tucker has an RBI in 41 of 103 games this year, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored a run in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|.261
|AVG
|.333
|.356
|OBP
|.403
|.428
|SLG
|.585
|18
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|24
|RBI
|45
|25/27
|K/BB
|32/24
|10
|SB
|9
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Rays allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rays will send Littell (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw two scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles while allowing only one hit.
- The 27-year-old has a 5.11 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .301 to his opponents.
