The San Diego Padres versus Texas Rangers game on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ha-Seong Kim and Nate Lowe.

Rangers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 144 homers this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

Fueled by 385 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers lead baseball with a .273 batting average.

Texas leads MLB with 606 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the best on-base percentage (.342) in baseball this year.

The Rangers rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Texas strikes out 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.23 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.245 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Cody Bradford (2-1) will make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits to the Houston Astros.

In five starts this season, Bradford has not yet earned a quality start.

Bradford has made four starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 3.4 frames when he pitches.

In 11 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Astros L 10-9 Away Jon Gray Brandon Bielak 7/25/2023 Astros L 4-3 Away Yerry Rodriguez J.P. France 7/26/2023 Astros W 13-5 Away Andrew Heaney Framber Valdez 7/28/2023 Padres L 7-1 Away Dane Dunning Joe Musgrove 7/29/2023 Padres L 4-0 Away Martín Pérez Yu Darvish 7/30/2023 Padres - Away Cody Bradford Blake Snell 8/1/2023 White Sox - Home Jon Gray Lance Lynn 8/2/2023 White Sox - Home Andrew Heaney Dylan Cease 8/3/2023 White Sox - Home Dane Dunning Touki Toussaint 8/4/2023 Marlins - Home Martín Pérez Jesús Luzardo 8/5/2023 Marlins - Home Nathan Eovaldi Edward Cabrera

