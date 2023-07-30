The San Diego Padres (51-54) and the Texas Rangers (60-45) will square off on Sunday, July 30 at PETCO Park, with Blake Snell getting the ball for the Padres and Cody Bradford taking the hill for the Rangers. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Padres (-200). A 9-run total has been set for this contest.

Rangers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (7-8, 2.68 ERA) vs Bradford - TEX (2-1, 4.62 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rangers and Padres matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (+165) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $26.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rangers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 41, or 53.2%, of the 77 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Padres have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Padres were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Rangers have been victorious in 17, or 50%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rangers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +165.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Adolis García 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Sam Huff 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Josh Jung 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 5th 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.