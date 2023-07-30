Robbie Grossman -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on July 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .223 with 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Grossman has had a hit in 41 of 73 games this year (56.2%), including multiple hits 11 times (15.1%).

Looking at the 73 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in seven of them (9.6%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has driven in a run in 21 games this year (28.8%), including nine games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year (41.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .231 AVG .215 .304 OBP .293 .359 SLG .377 9 XBH 12 3 HR 4 20 RBI 15 33/14 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings