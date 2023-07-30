A pair of the WNBA's best scorers take the court -- A'ja Wilson (fifth, 20.8 points per game) and Arike Ogunbowale (third, 21.9) -- when the Las Vegas Aces (22-2) host the Dallas Wings (14-10) on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network and BSSW.

Wings vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena

Key Stats for Wings vs. Aces

Dallas' 86.0 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 78.7 Las Vegas allows to opponents.

The Wings are 10-2 when they shoot higher than 42.2% from the field.

Dallas is making 29.6% of its shots from three-point distance, which is 4.0 percentage points fewer than the 33.6% Las Vegas' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Wings are 5-2 when shooting over 33.6% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas and Dallas rebound at around the same rate, with Las Vegas averaging 4.8 fewer rebounds per game.

Wings Recent Performance

The Wings are putting up 88.1 points per contest in their previous 10 games, which is 2.1 more than their average for the season (86.0).

While Dallas is scoring 86.0 points per game in 2023, it has bettered that mark over its previous 10 games, producing 88.1 a contest.

Over their last 10 games, the Wings are making 5.7 threes per game, 0.9 fewer threes than their season average (6.6). They have a better three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (30.5%) compared to their season average (29.6%).

Wings Injuries