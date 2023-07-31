Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Monday, Alex Bregman (hitting .324 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Noah Syndergaard. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .254 with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 80th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Bregman has recorded a hit in 68 of 105 games this year (64.8%), including 26 multi-hit games (24.8%).
- In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven in a run in 43 games this year (41.0%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 51 games this season (48.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.5%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|52
|.255
|AVG
|.252
|.347
|OBP
|.346
|.408
|SLG
|.452
|13
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|37
|29/26
|K/BB
|28/30
|4
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 108 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the righty tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, June 7, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .313 batting average against him.
