Monday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (59-47) versus the Cleveland Guardians (53-53) at Minute Maid Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Astros. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 31.

The Astros will call on J.P. France (6-3) against the Guardians and Noah Syndergaard (1-4).

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

The Astros have won 40, or 58%, of the 69 games they've played as favorites this season.

Houston has a record of 20-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 506 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

