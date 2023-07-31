Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a double) against the Rays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has 13 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 25 walks while batting .231.
  • Meyers has recorded a hit in 38 of 73 games this season (52.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (17.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Meyers has picked up an RBI in 20.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 27 games this year (37.0%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 36
.190 AVG .271
.288 OBP .341
.328 SLG .441
8 XBH 13
4 HR 3
9 RBI 14
40/15 K/BB 30/10
2 SB 3

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 108 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Syndergaard (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.16 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance -- while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the right-hander tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, June 7, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 7.16 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .313 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.