The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rays.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve is hitting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.

In 61.1% of his games this year (22 of 36), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (30.6%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 19.4% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.3% of his games this season, Altuve has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 58.3% of his games this year (21 of 36), he has scored, and in six of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .246 AVG .309 .361 OBP .382 .449 SLG .559 7 XBH 9 3 HR 4 11 RBI 9 17/12 K/BB 13/8 2 SB 3

