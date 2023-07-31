Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve (.422 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Cleveland Guardians at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-4) against the Rays.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Altuve? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .277 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 20 walks.
- In 61.1% of his games this year (22 of 36), Altuve has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (30.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 19.4% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Altuve has tallied at least one RBI. In five of those games (13.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 58.3% of his games this year (21 of 36), he has scored, and in six of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.246
|AVG
|.309
|.361
|OBP
|.382
|.449
|SLG
|.559
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|11
|RBI
|9
|17/12
|K/BB
|13/8
|2
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 108 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard (1-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 13th start of the season. He has a 7.16 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, June 7 when the righty tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds, surrendering six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.