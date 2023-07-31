Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Guardians - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .722 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on July 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rays.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Guardians Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Explore More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.380), slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (113) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 11th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Tucker has recorded a hit in 72 of 104 games this season (69.2%), including 30 multi-hit games (28.8%).
- In 16 games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Tucker has had an RBI in 42 games this season (40.4%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 42 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|52
|.262
|AVG
|.333
|.355
|OBP
|.403
|.432
|SLG
|.585
|19
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|12
|25
|RBI
|45
|25/27
|K/BB
|32/24
|10
|SB
|9
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.84 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 108 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Guardians, his 13th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 7.16 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- while pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers -- the righty tossed three innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, June 7, giving up six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.16, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .313 against him.
