Tuesday's contest between the Houston Astros (60-47) and Cleveland Guardians (53-54) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on August 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (8-7) to the mound, while Gavin Williams (1-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

In their last game with a spread, the Astros failed to cover.

This season, the Astros have been favored 70 times and won 41, or 58.6%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 19-9, a 67.9% win rate, when favored by -185 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Astros have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston has scored 513 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.

Astros Schedule