The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman will take the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are ninth-best in MLB action with 136 total home runs.

Houston's .416 slugging percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (513 total).

The Astros are 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .320.

Astros hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.81 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the 16th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.278).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (8-7) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He has a 3.29 ERA in 126 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

The lefty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Valdez is looking to collect his 14th quality start of the season in this matchup.

Valdez will look to secure his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 6.3 innings per appearance.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Rangers L 13-5 Home Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/28/2023 Rays L 4-3 Home Cristian Javier Shane McClanahan 7/29/2023 Rays W 17-4 Home Hunter Brown Taj Bradley 7/30/2023 Rays L 8-2 Home Brandon Bielak Zack Littell 7/31/2023 Guardians W 7-3 Home J.P. France Noah Syndergaard 8/1/2023 Guardians - Home Framber Valdez Gavin Williams 8/2/2023 Guardians - Home Cristian Javier Tanner Bibee 8/3/2023 Yankees - Away Cristian Javier Clarke Schmidt 8/4/2023 Yankees - Away Hunter Brown Luis Severino 8/5/2023 Yankees - Away J.P. France Domingo Germán 8/6/2023 Yankees - Away Framber Valdez Carlos Rodón

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.