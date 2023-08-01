The Houston Astros (60-47) and the Cleveland Guardians (53-54) will clash on Tuesday, August 1 at Minute Maid Park, with Framber Valdez getting the nod for the Astros and Gavin Williams taking the hill for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (8-7, 3.29 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (1-2, 3.35 ERA)

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 41, or 58.6%, of the 70 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Astros have a 19-9 record (winning 67.9% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Astros have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in 17, or 40.5%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +150 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Astros vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) José Abreu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Jose Altuve 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +800 4th 1st

