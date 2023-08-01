You can see player prop bet odds for Kyle Tucker, Jose Ramirez and others on the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians ahead of their matchup at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park.

Astros vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Framber Valdez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Valdez Stats

The Astros will send Framber Valdez (8-7) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

He has 13 quality starts in 20 chances this season.

Valdez has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 20 chances. He averages 6.3 innings per outing.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 12th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 20th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Valdez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 26 3.2 8 6 6 1 2 at Athletics Jul. 21 5.0 6 4 4 4 2 at Angels Jul. 15 6.1 7 5 5 13 2 vs. Mariners Jul. 8 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 at Cardinals Jun. 27 6.0 8 4 4 6 3

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 115 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 72 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .301/.380/.510 on the season.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a double, two walks and three RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 0-for-6 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 103 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 58 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .252/.347/.428 so far this year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 29 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Rays Jul. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 26 2-for-3 1 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 26 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs, 47 walks and 63 RBI (118 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .290/.360/.506 on the year.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 119 hits with 26 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 47 walks and 38 RBI. He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashing .278/.351/.388 so far this year.

Kwan brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Jul. 31 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at White Sox Jul. 30 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jul. 29 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at White Sox Jul. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jul. 27 2-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

