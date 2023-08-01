On Tuesday, Chas McCormick (.286 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and nine RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Gavin Williams. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Gavin Williams

Gavin Williams TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is batting .285 with 12 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 42 of 66 games this year (63.6%), with more than one hit on 19 occasions (28.8%).

He has homered in 18.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.0% of his trips to the dish.

McCormick has driven in a run in 22 games this season (33.3%), including 14 games with more than one RBI (21.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.6%.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .312 AVG .261 .392 OBP .353 .578 SLG .479 16 XBH 11 6 HR 7 24 RBI 20 32/12 K/BB 38/14 6 SB 5

Guardians Pitching Rankings